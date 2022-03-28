World champion Max Verstappen admitted he was relieved to secure his first win of the season after battling to a thrilling victory ahead of old rival Charles Leclerc in Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old Dutchman said it had been a difficult, but good race and it showed that this season’s title battle “will be super-close between the two of us” after he won by just half a second ahead of the Ferrari.

“It was a tricky one,” said the Red Bull driver.

“We were battling hard at the front and we just had to play the long game. They were really quick through the corners, but we were quick on the straight.

