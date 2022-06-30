One year on from a painful crash, Max Verstappen returns to Silverstone as clear favourite to register his first British Grand Prix win and increase his lead in the title race.

The 24-year-old Dutchman and his Red Bull team are on the crest of a wave after six consecutive victories; one from team-mate Sergio Perez in Monaco and the rest by the world champion.

But he may be wary of home hero and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton mounting more of a challenge at the open and high-speed track in central England.

After 10 races without a win, the 37-year-old Mercedes driver is seeking to avoid the longest winless sequence in his Formula One career.

Despite the shortcomings of his capricious bouncing Mercedes, Hamilton finished third in Canada two weekends ago. On Sunday, Hamilton will have a partisan crowd, expected to top 140,000 behind him.

