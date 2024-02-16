Formula One world champion Max Verstappen believes Lewis Hamilton face an awkward final campaign at Mercedes after his title rival's dramatic move to Ferrari for the 2025 season.

Hamilton, 39, stunned motorsport by announcing even before next month's opening 2024 Grand Prix in Bahrain that he would be leaving Mercedes, with whom he has won six of his seven world titles, to race for Italian giants Ferrari next year.

On Wednesday, Hamilton -- without a win in two years -- made his first public appearance since news of his dramatic transfer became public by insisting he was determined to get Mercedes "back to where we once were".

But Verstappen, speaking at Red Bull's car launch on Thursday, predicted that would be easier said than done now it was known Hamilton would be leaving the 'Silver Arrows' for the red of Ferrari.

