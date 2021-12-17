Newly-crowned Formula One world champion Max Verstappen says Lewis Hamilton should “look back at what he has achieved already... to just keep on going,” after a gala dinner at the FIA’s Paris headquarters.

Verstappen was speaking to the media after he was crowned as the 2021 Formula One world champion following a controversial ending in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last Sunday.

Earlier on Thursday, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff said that following the events of last Sunday, he could not guarantee whether Lewis Hamilton will continue in Formula One.

