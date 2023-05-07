Formula One world champion Max Verstappen said victory in Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix is “not impossible” despite him starting ninth on the grid.

Red Bull’s Verstappen, who leads the driver’s championship after picking up two wins from opening four races of the season, was unable to get his late fast lap after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed and qualifying was cut short with one minute 36 left.

The Dutchman’s team-mate Sergio Perez, who is second in the standings just six points behind Verstappen, grabbed pole position after Saturday’s qualifying.

Despite the setback, Verstappen, who won the maiden Miami race last year, was not giving up hope of a strong result.

“A podium, for sure, but I want to win, so this is not great. (Winning is) not impossible, but it’s not going to be easy,” he said.

