Formula One world champion Max Verstappen said on Thursday he thinks former FIA race director Michael Masi was “thrown under a bus” after he was removed following last season’s dramatic final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.

Masi was dropped after making a series of controversial decisions in the season finale, with Verstappen able to overtake Lewis Hamilton on the last lap to clinch the title.

“I think it’s not correct,” said Verstappen when asked about the decision to remove Masi.

“Everyone always tries to do the best job, everyone can always use help.

“Like us drivers also – we have the whole team behind us, we prove it ourselves. For me, it’s very unfair what happened to Michael – he was really being thrown under the bus.

