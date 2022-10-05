Title-chasing Max Verstappen said Wednesday that the prospect of rain at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix could “spice things up” as he looks to clinch his second straight Formula One championship.
The flying Dutchman can claim the title with four races to spare in Suzuka if he gains eight points on nearest rival Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and six on Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.
Click here for full story.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us