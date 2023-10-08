Max Verstappen said his third consecutive drivers’ world title triumph, achieved in Saturday’s sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix, was “the one I am most proud of – the best.”

The 26-year-old Dutchman, who was champion in 2021 and 2022, finished second behind McLaren’s Oscar Piastri after his Red Bull team-mate and only remaining title rival Sergio Perez crashed out of the race and the championship reckoning.

“This one is the best,” he said, “I think the first one was the most emotional because that is when your dreams are fulfilled, but this is definitely my best year for consecutive wins and stuff like that and the car itself has been probably in the best shape as well.

“So, for me, this is the one I am most proud of because of the consistency.”

Verstappen has won 13 of this year’s 16 Grands Prix to date, seizing the title with six races to go – a rare measure of supremacy not achieved since seven-time Michael Schumacher won for Ferrari in 2002.

