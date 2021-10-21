Max Verstappen will seek to beat Lewis Hamilton in one of the defending champion’s favourite backyards this weekend to realise his own American dream and consolidate his lead in the Formula One drivers’ world championship.

Having finished fourth, third and second, but never won at the Circuit of the Americas, the Dutchman is aiming to claim a maiden Texan triumph to extend his six-point advantage with six races to go.

“We have always been competitive in the US and have got close to some good results – so it’s about converting that into a win now,” he said. “We go to every track knowing we can fight for a podium at least, but also a win—and that is different to past years.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of teh Times of Malta