Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has blasted this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix as “99 percent show” and says he isn’t looking forward to the race.

The Red Bull three-time world champion criticised the new street course and said Wednesday he had no interest in the razzmatazz around the event.

“It’s 99 precent show and one percent sporting event,” said the Dutchman, when asked to evaluate the return of the sport to Vegas after a 41-year absence.

“Not a lot of emotions to be honest. I mean I don’t like... I just want to always focus on the performance side of things, I don’t like all the things around it anyway,” he said.

“I know of course there are some places that you know (it is) part of it, but let’s say it’s not my interest,” he added.

