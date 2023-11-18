World champion Max Verstappen has given his support to rival Carlos Sainz after the Ferrari driver was hit with a ten-place grid penalty at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Sainz's car hit a loose drain cover in Thursday's abandoned first practice and suffered damage.

Ferrari had to change a host of power unit components in order for the Spaniard to continue.

But with Sainz using his third energy store of the season, one more than is allowed by regulations, he was handed the penalty - despite not being at fault himself.

Race stewards had said that sanction was mandatory but there have been reports that some teams may have lobbied to ensure there was no leniency. 

