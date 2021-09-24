Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen will start the Russian Grand Prix from the back of the grid as penalty for an engine change.
The team announced the Dutch driver would take the hit in Sochi on Sunday where he was already facing a three-place grid penalty.
That sanction stems from an incident in the last race in Monza where he was found “predominantly” to blame for a crash with Lewis Hamilton.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us