Max Verstappen will start Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix on pole position after the Red Bull driver finished fastest in qualifying on Friday.

The Dutchman could secure a third straight drivers’ world championship title on Saturday in the sprint race.

McLaren’s Lando Norris initially posted the second-quickest time, with his teammate Oscar Piastri fourth, but both had their lap times deleted for exceeding track limits and were demoted to 10th and sixth place on the grid respectively.

