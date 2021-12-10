From the moment that Max Verstappen joined the Red Bull Junior Team in 2014, there was an inevitability that he would one day find himself battling it out to be Formula One world champion.

He missed an opportunity in Saudi Arabia last weekend, first when he slammed into the wall during qualifying and then when his aggressive tactics against Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton during the race led to him having to give up the lead and take a five-second penalty.

But the 24-year-old has another chance this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

