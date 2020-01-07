Max Verstappen has signed a new contract with Red Bull until 2023, the Formula One team announced on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Dutchman's deal was due to expire this year, and he had been earmarked as a potential candidate to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes if the six-time world champion, also out of contract at the end of the season, moves to Ferrari.

But Verstappen, an eight-time Grand Prix winner, has now committed his long-term future to Red Bull.

The move follows Charles Leclerc's signing of a five-year contract extension with Ferrari last month.

Verstappen, who finished third in the drivers' championship last season, tweeted: "Very proud and happy that @redbullracing will stay my home until 2023. We started this journey together and they have supported me from day 1.

"I want to win with @redbull and @HondaRacingF1, our goal is to fight for a World Championship together. The best is yet to come! #YesBoys."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: "With the challenge of the 2021 regulation changes on the horizon continuity in as many areas as possible is key.

"Max has proven what an asset he is to the team. He truly believes in the partnership we have forged with our engine supplier Honda, and we are delighted to have extended our relationship with him."