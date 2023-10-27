Fresh from securing a hat-trick of world titles, Max Verstappen maintained normal service on Friday as he topped the times ahead of Alex Albon in opening practice at the Mexico Grand Prix.

The 26-year-old Dutchman clocked a best lap in one minute and 19.718 in his Red Bull, outpacing the impressive Anglo-Thai Williams driver by 0.095 seconds, with home hero Sergio Perez third in the second Red Bull, three-tenths adrift.

Lando Norris was fourth for McLaren ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren, Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari and Daniel Ricciardo of Alpha Tauri.

Esteban Ocon was ninth for Alpine and Lance Stroll 10th for Aston Martin, while his team-mate two-time champion Fernando Alonso was technical problems and was classified 16th.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...