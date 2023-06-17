Defending double world champion Max Verstappen bounced back from a pedestrian performance on Friday to top the times in Saturday’s rainswept third and final free practice for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver, who had complained of ‘tricky’ challenges in setting up his car for the demanding Circuit Gilles Villeneuve bumps and barriers, clocked a best lap in one minute and 23.106 seconds to top Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.291 seconds.

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin was third, but he was 1.3 seconds off the leading pace, ahead of Haas’s Kevin Magnussen, Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari, and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

More details on SportsDesk.