Max Verstappen took full control of proceedings on Saturday as he bounced back to top the times ahead of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in the final free practice for Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

The world champion and series leader clocked a best lap in one minute and 27.901 seconds to ease four-tenths clear of the Mexican as the local Milton Keynes-based team made clear their intentions for a seventh consecutive victory.

The 24-year-old Dutchman looked composed and confident in his 18 laps as the dominant Red Bulls set the pace ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and the two much-improved Mercedes.

Leclerc was very close to Perez ahead of Russell and a revived Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion delighting his vast army of fans in a big Saturday crowd at the former wartime airfield with a series of quick laps.

Carlos Sainz, still hunting his first win for Ferrari, was pushed back to sixth ahead of another Briton Lando Norris of McLaren, Valtteri Bottas of Alfa Romeo and Mick Schumacher, showing improved form in his Haas.

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso was 10th for Alpine in a largely incident-free session in changeable conditions.

Click here for more details.