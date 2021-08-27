Max Verstappen clocked the fastest lap to head both Mercedes and then crashed in his Red Bull in Friday’s incident-packed second free practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman had set a best lap in one minute and 44.472 seconds to outpace Valtteri Bottas by 0.041 seconds and championship leader and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton by 0.072 seconds before he ended the session after hitting the barriers at Malmedy.

“I don’t know, I just lost the rear,” he said after returning to the paddock. “I had a bit too much oversteer to correct and, unfortunately, I hit the wall.”

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta