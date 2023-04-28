World champion Max Verstappen led the one and only practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Formula One returned with a bang on Friday.

A one-month break since racing in Melbourne had given teams the time back at their factories to try and come up with ways to reduce Red Bull’s early supremacy.

Wins for Verstappen in Bahrain and Australia with his teammate Sergio Perez scoring in Saudi Arabia has left the grid playing catch-up on the streets of the Azerbaijani capital.

Complicating matters is the new-look race weekend with Friday morning’s lone practice session followed by qualifying for Sunday’s race.

Saturday is now a standalone day devoted to the sprint, with a shortened qualifying version dubbed ‘the Sprint shoot-out’ now shaping the grid for the 100-kilometre (62-mile) dash.

