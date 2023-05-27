Max Verstappen topped the times ahead of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in Saturday’s eventful third and final practice at the Monaco Grand Prix which ended with a Lewis Hamilton crash.

Defending double world champion and series leader Verstappen clocked a fastest lap in one minute 12.776 seconds to outpace Perez by 0.073s before the session was halted four minutes prematurely when seven-time champion Hamilton crashed his revamped Mercedes.

He was unhurt and climbed from his car, apologising to the team having been on a fast lap.

