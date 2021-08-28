Max Verstappen posted the fastest time in the third and final practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

The Dutch driver was 0.947sec quicker than Perez, the Red Bulls followed by Mercedes world champion Lewis Hamilton who was over a second adrift.

Verstappen, eight points behind Hamilton in the world championship, was showing no ill effects from his smash at the end of Friday’s second session.

The session was held in tricky, cool conditions, starting with wet weather before drying out only for the rain to return.

