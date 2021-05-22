Mick Schumacher smashed up his Haas car in Monaco Grand Prix third practice on Saturday forcing the session to be red-flagged with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen topping the timesheets.

Schumacher, whose father Michael was a five-time Monaco winner, was unhurt in the accident which gave his team’s mechanics an unwelcome battle against the clock to get his car repaired in time for qualifying at 1300GMT.

Red Bull’s Verstappen was 0.047sec quicker than the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz with Charles Leclerc in the other Ferrari third to follow up their encouraging showing in Thursday practice.

