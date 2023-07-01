World champion and series leader Max Verstappen dominated a damp ‘sprint shootout’ qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix as Red Bull secured a front row lockout.

The defending double champion clocked a best lap in one minute 4.440 seconds to outpace team-mate Sergio Perez by half a second with Lando Norris third in his upgraded McLaren.

“It was good,” said Verstappen.

