World champion and series leader Max Verstappen dominated a damp ‘sprint shootout’ qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix as Red Bull secured a front row lockout.
The defending double champion clocked a best lap in one minute 4.440 seconds to outpace team-mate Sergio Perez by half a second with Lando Norris third in his upgraded McLaren.
“It was good,” said Verstappen.
