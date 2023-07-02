Defending champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless charge towards a third world title on Sunday when he claimed a record fourth Austrian Grand Prix victory in emphatic style.
The 25-year-old Dutchman finished 5.155 seconds clear of a revived Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, in second, with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, showing revitalised form, taking a battling third after starting 15th on the grid.
In a race of attrition, punctuated by Safety Cars and influenced by a high number of drivers’ receiving penalties for exceeding track limits, Verstappen’s unbroken run of laps led ended on 249, when he pitted.
But it was only a pause in his serene progress to a fifth consecutive victory, seventh in nine races this year to extend his lead ahead of Perez in the title race to 81 points.
