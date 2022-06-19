Max Verstappen tightened his grip on a second successive world championship with an assured win in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took second with Lewis Hamilton in third for Mercedes.
This was Verstappen’s sixth win of the season in his 150th Grand Prix. His nearest title rival, Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, retired early with engine failure.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us