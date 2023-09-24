Max Verstappen helped Red Bull clinch the Formula One constructors’ championship and took a giant step towards his third straight drivers’ title by winning the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

Runaway championship leader Verstappen finished ahead of McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and can lift the title at next month’s Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s win helped Red Bull clinch their second straight constructors’ title even though teammate Sergio Perez retired from the race.

“You have built a rocket ship of a car,” he told his team over the radio after crossing the line.

