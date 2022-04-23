World champion Max Verstappen recovered from a poor start to fight back and win Saturday's 21-lap sprint race and claim pole position for Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Beaten as the lights went out by championship leader Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, who pulled clear, the 24-year-old Dutchman showed his tenacity and pace to regain the lead with two laps remaining in his Red Bull.

Leclerc, struggling with tyre wear, came home second ahead of Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull, Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari and Lando Norris of McLaren.

Daniel Ricciardo finished sixth in the second McLaren ahead of Valtteri Bottas of Alfa Romeo, and Kevin Magnussen who was eighth, the final points-scoring position, for Haas.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta