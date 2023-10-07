Max Verstappen clinched his third successive Formula One world title Saturday as his nearest championship rival and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez crashed out of the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Dutchman, who needed just three points this weekend to be crowned champion, was guaranteed the title when Perez spun out of the 19-lap sprint after he was hit by the Alpine of Esteban Ocon.

"Of course it's a fantastic feeling, it's been an incredible year and lots of great races and I feel super proud and super proud of the job of the team," said Verstappen.

"It's been so enjoyable to be part of that group of people and to be three time world champion is just incredible."

Verstappen, who was third at the time of Perez's accident, finished the sprint second behind Australia's Oscar Piastri of McLaren.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com