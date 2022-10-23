Newly acclaimed double world champion Max Verstappen clinched the constructors’ world championship for his Red Bull team on Sunday when he claimed a record-equalling 13th win this year at the United States Grand Prix.

Twenty-four hours after learning of the death of Red Bull founder and co-owner Dieter Mateschitz, the 25-year-old Dutchman claimed the 33rd victory of his career after a thrilling late battle with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

In front of a passionate crowd at the Circuit of the Americas, Verstappen came home five seconds clear of Hamilton with Charles Leclerc finishing third for Ferrari ahead of Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull.

“That was for Dietrich,” said an emotional Verstappen. “I gave it everything out there even if we had that (slow) stop.”

Red Bull team chief Christian Horner said: “It is a very emotional moment, a big moment for the team and for everyone at Red Bull — a tribute to Dietrich for everything he has done for the team, for the company… God bless him.”

Click here for full story