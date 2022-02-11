Verstappen won’t change under spotlight as defending champion

Max Verstappen said he is not feeling any extra pressure as defending Formula One champion as Red Bull launched their car for the 2022 season on Wednesday.

The Dutchman clinched his first world title in dramatic and controversial circumstances after he passed Lewis Hamilton in a one-lap shootout at the final Grand Prix of the year in Abu Dhabi.

The fallout from the December 12 race continues with FIA race director Michael Masi’s position under intense scrutiny amid an ongoing FIA inquiry into a result Hamilton claimed was “manipulated”.

There were even fears Hamilton could quit the sport, but the seven-time world champion was back at Mercedes’ factory this week ahead of the new season.

