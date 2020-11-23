A ‘vertical garden’ alongside a 350-metre wall on the Marsa-Hamrun bypass was inaugurated on Monday morning by Transport Minister Ian Borg.

He said the work is being carried out by Infrastructure Malta at the end of a project which also saw the widening of the busy road to avoid bottlenecks.

Borg, who has been frequently criticised for removing trees to make way for roads, said his ministry had planted thousands of trees over the years as other trees needed to be removed or transplanted to make way for 'sustainable progress'.

He said the ‘vertical garen’ will feature 27,600 indigenous plants. It also has an automatic watering system and is covered by a maintenance contract.

The ‘garden’ cost some €500,000 and is a first of this size for Malta.