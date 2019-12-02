Vertiginous and Theo d’Erah won yesterday’s major events at the Marsa Racetrack.

These were semi-final races from the Prix Ile De France championship for French trotters registered in class Premier and formed part of the 58th meeting of the season made up of ten races.

From the two class Premier semi-finals, 12 trotters, made it for the final stage.

As expected, in the first semi-final, favourite Vertiginous (Charles Camilleri) took the lead after the official start of the race and led all the way.

This French ten-year-old trotter sealed its second consecutive win from Up And Go (Noel Baldacchino), Axel Tilly (Rodney Gatt) and Vakato (Chris Grech).

Vichenko Chef (Clifferty Calleja) and Ultimate Love (Paul Galea) also obtained a good placing.

Vertiginous clocked an impressive average time of 1.13.6” .

There was a keen duel between Theo d’Erah (Carl Caruana) and Ulysse Du Bouchet (Paul Galea) in the final straight of the second class Premier semi-final.

It was the former which gained its second consecutive win with Victomte d’Havane (Kurt Saliba), Alf De Melandre (Rodney Gatt), Amigo Turgot (Salvu Vella) and Tsunami (Gilbert Farrugia) following home in that order.

In the first semi-final from the Prix De Normandie, Un Beau Luxor (Paul Galea) dashed strongly from the outside during the last 300m and past the finishing post first easily by two lengths from Boss Du Marny (Kerstin Galea).

Sephiro Flam (Charles Camilleri) Tom Des Rivieres (Clifferty Calleja), Action man (Shawn Portelli) and Un Du Buisson (Noel Baldacchino) also made it for the final stage.

For Un Beau Luxor this was its second win in a row.

The early leader of the second class Gold semi-final, Baron Du Chene (Charles Degiorgio), ran out of steam midway through the final straight and was overtaken by Vaillant Zailer (Michael Ellul) and Vito Des Landiers (Charles Camilleri).

Vaillant Zailer took its second win. Baron Du Chene was third from Vermouth Des Pres (S. Cortis), Urido d’Alban (Clint Vassallo) and Vent Du Der (Rodney Gatt).

Horse racing

Race 1. Class Bronze – Cabri Du Boulay (Frans Tanti) – 1.17.7”

Race 2. Class Bronze – Balzan (Dylan Gatt) – 1.18.6”

Race 3. Class Silver – Baby Black d’Erah (Patrick Spiteri) – 1.16.4”

Race 4. Prix De Normandie Semi Final, Class Gold – Un Beau Luxor (Paul Galea) – 1.15.3”

Race 5. Prix De Normandie SF, Class Gold – Vaillant Zailer (Michael Ellul) – 1.15”

Race 6. Prix De La Cote d’Azur SF, Class Silver – Bolide Atout (Clifferty Calleja) – 1.17.3”

Race 7. Prix Ile De France SF, Class Premier – Vertiginous (Charles Camilleri) – 1.13.6”

Race 8. Prix De La Cote d’Azur, SF, Class Silver – Azur (Chris Vassallo) – 1.16.9”

Race 9. Prix Ile De France SF, Class Premier – Theo d’Erah (Carl Caruana) – 1.15”

Race 10. Class Gold – Foxy Brown (Rodney Gatt) – 1.15.9”