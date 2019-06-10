NGOs and other entities that organise cultural events seem to be oblivious to the fact that there are persons with disabilities in the community.

On more than one occasion I have had to return home hugely disappointed after finding that the selected venue was not suitable for a person with disability.

I appeal to the authorities concerned and private organisations to fund these events solely on condition that the selected venue is accessible to persons with disabilities.

