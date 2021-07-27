Less than one per cent of those flying to Malta are turning up without the mandatory COVID-19 documents, according to Civil Aviation Direction-General Charles Pace.

Replying to questions by Times of Malta, Pace said "the numbers are good" and the vast majority of those boarding planes to the island came ready with their COVID-19 papers in hand.

"In certain stations where airlines fly to Malta once a week, the checking person might also be working for another bigger airline and they might be focused on the rules they think apply to Malta but apply to another country.

"It is difficult for handling agents, authorities and airlines to wade through all these different restrictions that change from day to day. It’s difficult, but the numbers are good," he said.

Pressed by Times of Malta for a figure of people flying without the required documents, Pace said this was "less than one per cent". He said that the biggest issues occur soon after the government changes its rules as travellers are sometimes unaware of the updates in the country they are travelling to.

In recent weeks, Times of Malta has received complaints by travellers who were forced to quarantine in a hotel chosen by the government because they were allowed to fly to Malta without the necessary documents.

The Maltese authorities require all passengers to be in possession of a recognised vaccine certificate when travelling to the island. Those without the document are made to quarantine for 14 days unless they have a medical reason for not getting vaccinated.

Asked why the majority of those coming to Malta without the document seem to be flying on Ryanair planes, Malta Air CEO David O'Brien said this was to be expected since the airline brought in the bulk of travellers.

Malta Air is a subsidiary of Ryanair.

According to O'Brien, the airline is "doing well" and the majority of those flying to Malta were asked to present documents before the flight, as per the island's laws.