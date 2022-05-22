Kylian Mbappe said he was “very happy” to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after the club announced that the World Cup winner was rejecting Real Madrid to remain in France until 2025.

PSG however will be starting the new season without sporting director Leonardo, who was dismissed late on Saturday after Mbappe’s decision.

“I am very happy to stay in France, in Paris, in my city,” Mbappe told supporters on the Parc des Princes pitch before he marked his new deal with a hat-trick in PSG’s 5-0 win over Metz in their final Ligue 1 match of the season.

Standing next to PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi, Mbappe said: “I hope I’m going to be able to continue to do what I like most – winning football matches and trophies with all of you.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta