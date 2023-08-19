Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel lavished praise on English striker Harry Kane after his Bundesliga debut ended in a 4-0 away win at Werder Bremen on Friday.

Tuchel, who was instrumental in bringing the England captain to Munich, lauded the striker who scored one and set up another in his first Bundesliga match.

“He had a constant influence,” the former Chelsea manager said, “he’s simply very, very smart.”

“He knows what he’s doing and he’s unbelievably precise.”

Kane laid on a goal for Leroy Sane after just three minutes, before getting on the scoresheet himself midway through the second half to wrap up the win.

