Vestments worn by Pope Pius V are to be brought to Malta in October to be exhibited at St John's Co-Cathedral to mark the 450th anniversary of his death.

The arrangements were made by Malta's ambassador to the Holy See, Frank Zammit, and the Co-Catheral's management foundation.

In a facebook post, Zammit said Pope Pius V, a member of the Dominican Order, was important for Malta

He had confirmed the decision of Pope Pius IV to send architect Francesco Lapparelli to help Grandmaster Jean de la Valette in the design of Valletta and made a donation for its building.

This was also the pope who in July 1571 declared the church of Porto Salvo as the first parish church of Valletta.