Veteran actor and entertainer George Micallef has passed away.

Hector Bruno recalled jovial moments with George Micallef in a Facebook post.

His family said the 76-year-old passed away during the night.

Mr Micallef was well known on the stage and on TV, distinguishing himself in Neapolitan operetta and comedy shows, often appearing with fellow Valletta actor Hector Bruno.

Mr Micallef had set up the Valletta Dramatic Company with Paul Mifsud.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia in a Facebook post paid tribute to Mr Micallef and thanked him for his service to Net TV.