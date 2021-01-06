Veteran player David Camilleri has returned to Mellieha Libertas as confirmed by the club on Tuesday.

Camilleri, who is a threat from deep, is Mellieha’s latest addition and the first for the new year as the side have struggled with 1-3 record so far in the season.

The former Hibs, Hamrun Liberty, Floriana, and Siggiewi player is known for his record 11 threes scored in one game, a 2005 record which is yet to be beaten.

