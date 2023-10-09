One of Malta's pioneering diplomats, Evarist Saliba, has passed away aged 95.

Originally a UK-trained teacher and headmaster, he joined Malta's diplomatic service in the mid-1960s and held posts across the world including Chargé d'affaires in Tripoli, 1967-1969, 73-75 and permanent representative to the United Nations, Geneva, 1969-1973, 1975-84.

He was permanent secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Valletta in a testing time when the Nationalist government took office in 1987 until 1989, after which he was ambassador to various capitals and ministry adviser. His posts took him to Beijing and Pyongyang, 1992-1993, Madrid, 1993-1996, Athens, 1999 -2003. He also took part in EU membership talks.

Saliba is best known for having been Malta's chief negotiator at the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE), in Helsinki, Finland, 1972-1973 when, to the consternation of the major powers, Malta held up the final text until it was agreed to include a paragraph underlining the importance of the Mediterranean for European security.

Saliba retired in 2003 but kept a watchful eye on Malta's image and activities abroad and was a frequent commenter on these pages.

One of those who paid tribute to him on Monday was former Foreign and Education Minister Evarist Bartolo who said he treasured the advice Saliba gave him (at a time when he was retired).

He said Saliba had served the country in an exemplary manner, first as an educator and then as a diplomat.

Saliba always urged him to stand up for Malta, keeping an open mind and not be intimidated by the larger countries.

Bartolo also recalled that former prime minister Mintoff and Saliba enjoyed reciprocal respect, despite politically not seeing eye to eye. They used to be honest with each other, and Saliba used to tell Mintoff what he felt, not what Mintoff wanted to hear

It was no wonder that Saliba titled his autobiography “No, Honourable Minister”.

The book was published in 2007.