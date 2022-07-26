Longstanding headmaster Mario Mallia has been fired after standing by two inclusive programmes at a church-run school in Valletta.

Mallia, the headmaster at St Albert The Great College for some 16 years, said that he had been fired after pushing for measures to improve inclusivity for students of different genders and beliefs. The school is run by the Dominican Order and is part of the Maltese Dominican Province.

Contacted for comment on Tuesday, Mallia said he had been sent a dismissal letter on Monday.

“I want to make it clear that I did not leave, but was dismissed,” he said.

Mallia said that the dismissal letter pointed to instances of "aggravated insubordination".

This he said had followed a letter he received a few weeks ago which pointed to the introduction of a programme meant to encourage children of different religions to discuss their thoughts on important topics.

The programme, called MEET, was designed by educators at the school.

He said the rector of the college had “pulled the plug” on the subject two years ago when it was introduced.

Mallia said he had not sought permission for the introduction of the course.

“I didn’t think I should need permission to promote inclusivity,” he said.

Mallia had been informed of an anonymous complaint against the course.

He said another initiative under his watch - a cooperative run by members of the teaching staff geared toward helping former students with a disability find meaningful employment - was also cancelled.

“We had been working on this for two years, yet we were informed that the rector did not know about it and we should desist from working on it too,” he said.

Furthermore, he had been asked to apologise for suggesting that the role of the college leadership should be clearly defined.

Mallia said another issue raised in his dismissal letter was his involvement in national politics.

Mallia has contested successive elections on the Green party ticket.

He said it was well known that he was involved in politics, even prior to him becoming headmaster.

He added that it was his belief that schools should promote political participation.

Finally, he said he had also been spoken to about the school being used as a polling station in national elections without permission.

Mallia said the building had been used as a polling station for several elections and this was a form of fundraising for the school.

Journalist and broadcaster Peppi Azzopardi were among those to react to the news, uploading a post to Facebook on Tuesday.

He said he was shocked to learn of Mallia’s dismissal which he said had come after the educator had helped foster a democratic and respectful environment in the school.

Times of Malta has sent questions sent to college rector Aaron Zahra.