Olivier Giroud said Tuesday that he has a young man’s hunger for European success ahead of Milan’s all-Italian Champions League semi-final with Inter.

Veteran France striker Giroud won the competition with Chelsea in 2021 and wants to continue his Indian summer at Milan with another triumph after winning the Serie A title last season.

Milan host local rivals Inter on Wednesday in the first leg of the biggest local derby the Italian city has seen for nearly two decades.

“I’m motivated more than ever. For me it’s a big opportunity to win it again. Almost 37 years old but still hungry like a young boy,” Giroud told reporters.

