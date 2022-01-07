Mosta FC have announced the signing of goalkeeper Ini Akpan.

The Nigerian-born goalkeeper boasts a lot of experience in the Premier League, having been on the books of several top-flight clubs in the last few years.

In fact, Akpan arrived in Malta in 2011 when he joined Sliema Wanderers before he moved to Lija Athletic.

In 2013, he joined Birkirkara on loan until he made his move to the Stripes a permanent one.

In season 2017-18, Akpan moved to Floriana with whom he went on to win the Premier League title in 2019-20 season.

