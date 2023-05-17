Jonathan Debono is on the verge of joining Hibernians, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The 37-year-old announced earlier on Wednesday that he would be leaving Balzan FC after just one season and would continue his career with another Premier League club.

The veteran goalkeeper attracted the interest of three Premier League clubs but it is Hibernians who won the race to secure his signature.

In fact, sources have told the Times of Malta that the former Sirens goalkeeper was in advanced talks with the former Malta champions and only a few details remained for the transfer to be completed.

