Goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, announced his retirement from international football at the age of 37 on Saturday.

“Today, the France team ends here for me,” Rennes guardian Mandanda said at a press conference ahead of Sunday’s game at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Kinshasa-born Mandanda made his France debut in 2008 and won 35 caps for Les Bleus. He went to three World Cups and was part of the squad in Qatar where France finished as runners-up to Argentina.

