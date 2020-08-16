Mgr Mario Grech, apostolic administrator for Gozo, recently presented the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice honour to veteran journalist Charles Spiteri, a long-time Times of Malta correspondent.

The presentation took place at the sanctuary of Our Lady of Loreto in Għajnsielem on August 9, towards the end of the service during which the sacrament of Confirmation was bestowed.

This honour is awarded by the Pope to individuals who have distinguished themselves for the service they have rendered to the Church in various fields.

Mgr Grech thanked Spiteri, on behalf of the Church in Gozo, for the service he has given over the years in the field of local journalism, especially as far as diocesan activities were concerned. He said: “Charles Spiteri is a veteran journalist whose name for many years has been synonymous with broadcasts regarding Gozo.

“Years ago, when social communication on a voluntary basis was not so widespread, Spiteri undertook the task to disseminate news about the events taking place in Gozo.

“It was often on a personal initiative that he would first gather information and then make sure that newspaper space would be available to spread the word.

“The diocese of Gozo benefitted in much the same way through his endeavours. Charles made sure that religious associations, the diocesan parishes and the Gozitan missionaries were featured in national news.”

For some years, Spiteri was a regular contributor to the diocesan magazine Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex.