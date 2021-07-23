In a time when performing sport challenges for charity is on the rise, 62-year old Dorian Vassallo and paddling partner Albert Gambina, 60, will be kayaking from Malta to Sicily, around the neighbouring island, and back to Malta.

The feat, taking place in the coming days, is said to be a month-long trip for the pair and will raise funds for Inspire.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Vassallo said the idea is for them to paddle from Armier to Marina di Ragusa, all the way around the island and back down to Malta.

Asked about a specific date for the start of this challenge, he explained that because the first leg is an open sea session, “we can’t say we’re going on a particular date because of the weather”.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta