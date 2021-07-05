Veteran striker Max Kruse was a surprise inclusion Monday in Germany’s men’s squad for the Tokyo Olympic Games, five years after he was booted out of the national side.

The 33-year-old joins Nadiem Amiri, 24, and Maximilian Arnold, 27, all full Germany internationals, as the three players in the squad born before 1997.

Amiri of Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg’s Arnold won the 2017 European Under-21 title under Stefan Kuntz, who will coach the team at the Olympics.

