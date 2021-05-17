Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic named a 26-man squad for Euro 2020 on Monday, comprising players who won silver at the 2018 World Cup and their younger peers and led by veteran Luka Modric.

“Our latest results were not the best, but I’m an optimist. Our first goal is to get out of the group,” Dalic told reporters.

Croatia have been drawn in Group D, and will play England in London on June 13.

Dalic described that opening match as the toughest in the group stage as England “have good quality and we play at Wembley”.

Croatia then travel to Glasgow where they will face the Czech Republic on June 18 and Scotland four days later.

